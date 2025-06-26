GenTrust LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

