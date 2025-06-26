Security National Bank Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

