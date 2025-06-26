Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.8%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

