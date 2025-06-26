Wealth Effects LLC Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

