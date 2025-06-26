KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

