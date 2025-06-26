Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

