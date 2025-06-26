Salzhauer Michael Buys 77,305 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 13.3% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

C stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

