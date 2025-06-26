Balefire LLC Invests $690,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

