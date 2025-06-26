Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,057,000 after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $986.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.29. The company has a market cap of $437.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.