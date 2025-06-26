Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Family CFO Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.