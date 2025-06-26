KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $141.29 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

