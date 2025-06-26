KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

