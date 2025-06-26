HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 42 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $504.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.51.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

