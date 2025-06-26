Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $268.11 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day moving average is $295.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz bought 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This trade represents a 48.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

