HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 294 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

