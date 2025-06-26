Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $543.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.63 and its 200 day moving average is $503.71.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

