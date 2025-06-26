First Pacific Financial Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $541.16 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $543.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.63 and a 200-day moving average of $503.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

