Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for HON Q1 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

NASDAQ HON opened at $221.79 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

