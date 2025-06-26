Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

