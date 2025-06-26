Top Insurance Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Northern Trust, Berkshire Hathaway, and T-Mobile US are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is underwriting and selling insurance products—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage. By owning these equities, investors participate in the insurer’s premium income and investment returns, while also bearing risks tied to claim volatility, interest?rate swings, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $27.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.21. 161,839,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,414,085. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average of $331.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.99, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.96.

Northern Trust (NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.97. 2,433,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.44. 3,688,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.06.

