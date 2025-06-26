PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $342.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.97. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

