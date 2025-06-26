LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,454.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73,854 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VUG stock opened at $430.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $432.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

