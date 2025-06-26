Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 254,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 31.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Southern by 24.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

