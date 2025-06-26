iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

