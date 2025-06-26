Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

