Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

