Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GS opened at $669.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

