Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 818 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

