White Pine Investment CO Sells 8,152 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.