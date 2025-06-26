Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.03 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

