Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $776.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,295 shares of company stock worth $11,801,762. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

