BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,019.43 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.60. The company has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.