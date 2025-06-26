Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average is $265.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

