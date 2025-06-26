Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,346 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.8%

IEFA opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

