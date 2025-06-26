iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $634,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWF stock opened at $415.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

