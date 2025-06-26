Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 356,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,387,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

