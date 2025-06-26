KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.