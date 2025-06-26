Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $268.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

