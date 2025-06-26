Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $201,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after buying an additional 238,131 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

