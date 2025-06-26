Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.58.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $327.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.97, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

