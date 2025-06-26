Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $327.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

