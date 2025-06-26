Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

