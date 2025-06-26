Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $327.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.45. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

