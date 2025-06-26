Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $327.55 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 179.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

