Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 318 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ETN opened at $342.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.