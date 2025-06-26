SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 3,786 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VUG opened at $430.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $432.86. The stock has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

