Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

