New World Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra Research boosted their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BAC opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

