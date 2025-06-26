The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 171.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the first quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

