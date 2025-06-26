Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VYM stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.